Pawan Kalyan to Grace Udupi Geetotsava Finale; Month-Long Gita Festival Concludes Dec 7

Udupi: The month-long Bṛhat Geetotsava, hosted by Puttige Matha under the fourth Vishva Geeta Paryaya of Sri Sugunendra Teertha, will conclude on December 7 with Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan attending as chief guest.

According to the organisers, the valedictory function will take place at 4 p.m. at the Rajangana of the Udupi Krishna Matha. The information was shared by the Matha’s Diwan Nagaraja Acharya and Secretary Prasanna Acharya.

The Geetotsava began on November 8, inaugurated by Pejawar Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha, and featured spiritual discourses, cultural performances, mass chanting sessions and programmes aimed at popularising the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. Organisers said the festival this year drew larger participation compared to earlier editions.

One of the festival’s key moments was the Lakhakanta Gita Parayana, a large-scale collective chanting of verses from the Gita, which earned a place in the record books. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the event in virtual mode, extending his appreciation for the initiative.

Matha representatives said the presence of Pawan Kalyan, a prominent political figure and cultural icon, is expected to add visibility to the closing ceremony. They noted that the Geetotsava has grown both in scale and public involvement and has turned into one of the major annual spiritual events in Udupi.

The organisers added that the month-long observance was aimed at reinforcing the message of the Gita among younger generations while also strengthening community participation in traditional spiritual activities.

The valedictory programme will include concluding chants, felicitation of participants, and an address by the Andhra Deputy Chief Minister.