Payment of contractors’ bills on priority: DKS

Bengaluru: “Contractor bills will be paid on priority. I have assured the office bearers of the contractors’ association that I will pay small bills and the money will be paid as soon as the money arrives,” said DCM DK Shivakumar.

DCM Shivakumar responded to media queries on the Vidhana Soudha premises on Tuesday. When asked about the issue of contractor bill arrears and the visit of the office bearers of the contractors’ association, he said, “During the BJP era, they had ordered works worth Rs 1.20 lakh crore in one of my departments and the work is going on. Currently, only Rs 6,000 crore can be billed. The Centre has not said that it will give 5,300 crore. The contractors have expressed their pain.”

When asked about his visit to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, “Should I visit the BJP office insted of meeting Kharge? He is the National president, I am the president of the state. When he comes to our state, it is our job to visit and pay respect. I went to request that the party’s issues, the new Congress office be given a date this month itself, he said.”

When asked that the context is different, and that any visit has various meanings, he said, “Let them interpret it in any way they want, let them have a thousand discussions.”

When asked about the opposition parties criticizing the Nut-Bolt issue, he said, “I made a statement asking for criticism. I know how much I have helped them. Those who have taken help know. I have told them for the good of the state. Land, water, language should remain. For whom was the International Film Festival done? Let the film industry grow. If they themselves do not campaign for their constituency, will we be able to campaign in the morning and evening?” He retorted.

When asked about Nagabharana’s statement that he had not invited the film industry, he said, “I may not have invited them. I don’t know if it was our department’s fault or whose fault it was. But this program is theirs. I know they will criticize. But shouldn’t I warn them? I don’t feel bad about being criticized. If we have done something wrong, let’s fix it, if they have done something wrong, let them fix it. I have the strength to live without cinema. If they want to grow, we need the government and people,” he replied.

Regarding BBMP’s notices about tax arrears to government offices, he said, “Yes, money should be collected, shouldn’t it? BBMP is working according to the law. Even a government office has to pay some bills. Other bills, including electricity bills, have to be paid. This issue has been going on for the last 20-30 years.”

Do Raj Bhavan and Vidhana Soudhas fall under this ambit? When asked, “Yes, everyone has to pay taxes.” When asked again about the property tax arrears of government buildings of more than Rs 150 crore, he said, “Everything will be collected. We should not exempt anything. Everyone has to pay taxes. If we do not pay the bills to the electricity suppliers, we will have to pay 18 percent interest.”

When asked about the increase in the salaries of MLAs, he said, “I have no information about this.”

Responding to the media after inaugurating the photo exhibition of the Vidhan Soudha, the DCM said, “Babasaheb Ambedkar said that one who forgets history cannot create history. Speaker U.T. Khader is giving special polish to the Vidhan Soudha and the Golden Palace. He unveiled a picture of the world’s first parliament, Anubhav Mantapa, during Basavanna’s time, in the Golden Palace.

“From the picture of the Mysore Legislative Assembly proceedings taking place 150 years ago, to the picture of Nehru performing a hoe puja at the Vidhana Soudha, it has also been displayed. In the coming days, this should be useful to the public, enlighten them, and familiarize them with history. Khader is creating history,” he said