Pearson India, Infinity Learn launch test series

Bengaluru: Global education company Pearson India has partnered with edtech platform Infinity Learn to introduce an AI-powered Competitive Exam Test Series aimed at helping students prepare more effectively for major entrance examinations such as Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The initiative seeks to combine Pearson’s academic content expertise with Infinity Learn’s artificial intelligence–driven learning technology to provide a personalized and structured preparation experience for competitive exam aspirants across India.