Plans To Build Drone Lab On The IIIT-Dharwad Campus

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Dharwad campus, is preparing to establish a drone laboratory for research on the advancement of unmanned aerial vehicle technology. Drones are being adopted and employed in more and more industries. Drones are also utilised to take pictures and record videos when putting out fires in multi-story structures.

For the past three years, several farmers in the Dharwad district have used drones to spray pesticides on their crops. Additionally, portable drones are in use.

The institute has been given funding by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), which are being used to set up the lab at the IIIT campus. A senior professor at IIIT, Dharwad, claims that the facility will aid in the advancement of drone research and development.

In addition to other uses, drone technology can be utilised for agricultural tasks and crop monitoring, water body monitoring, and doorstep delivery of commodities. The drone lab will conduct research and study to improve the technology's usability and lower the development costs.

The senior officer added that drones have unlimited range of motion. Drones that can fly in low, confined spaces must be created. After the lab is established, artificial intelligence will be used to build its technologies (AI). India, a growing nation, requires this technology to accelerate its rate of development.

He claimed that KPTCL has donated '25 lakh under corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding,' according to Prof. Kavi Mahesh, director of IIIT Dharwad, which will be utilised to build up the lab. The student's study and creation of drone crafts will benefit from this.