PM Modi Interacted With Hakki Pikki Tribe's Members In Karnataka

The Hakki Pikki tribe was evacuated from Sudan as part of Operation Kaveri on Sunday, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with them in Shivamogga. According to an official, the evacuees thanked the prime minister and claimed that the government had made sure they made it out "without a scratch."

According to officials, the evacuees expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for the government's proactive measures in ensuring their timely and safe evacuation and recounted the difficult conditions they faced in Sudan and how the government and the Indian Embassy had ensured their safety.

The Prime Minister emphasised that if any Indian was having problems wherever in the world, the government would not stop working to find a solution until the issue was handled. He recounted how the tribal people's ancestors had fought alongside 16th-century tyrant Maharana Pratap.

The Prime Minister urged the Hakki Pikki people to never forget the country's strength for standing up for them and to always be willing to assist those in need and make contributions to society and their nation.

According to the officials, the evacuees told the Prime Minister how people in other nations had confidence in Indian medications and became joyful upon learning that they were from India.