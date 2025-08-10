Live
PM Modi Launches Major Infrastructure Projects In Bengaluru Today
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Bengaluru's Namma Metro Yellow Line and launches Vande Bharat Express to Belagavi on August 10, 2025.
- Traffic restrictions in place across key city routes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch two significant transportation projects in Bengaluru on Sunday, August 10, 2025. The PM will officially open the long-awaited Yellow Line of the Namma Metro system and inaugurate the new Vande Bharat Express service connecting Bengaluru to Belagavi.
The Namma Metro's Yellow Line, stretching 19.15 kilometers from R.V. Road to Bommasandra, will finally become operational after nearly four years of waiting and several postponements. This new corridor is expected to revolutionize transportation in Bengaluru's technology hub, providing significant relief to hundreds of thousands of IT professionals working in Electronic City.
The line's opening is anticipated to ease the notorious traffic congestion at Silk Board junction, one of the city's most problematic bottlenecks for commuters.
Alongside the metro inauguration, PM Modi will also flag off a new Vande Bharat Express train service between Bengaluru and Belagavi, enhancing connectivity between Karnataka's capital and the northern district.
City authorities have implemented comprehensive traffic management measures for the PM's visit. The Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced road restrictions on several major thoroughfares from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM today.
Key Traffic Advisories:
- Avoid Marenahalli Main Road
- Skip the Silk Board to Hosur route via Electronic City Elevated Flyover
- Expect heavy congestion on Hosur Road and NICE Road toward Electronics City
- Interstate travelers should avoid the Hosur-Bengaluru city stretch
Furthermore, commuters are advised to plan alternative routes and allow extra travel time during the restriction period.