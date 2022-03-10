PM Modi to be invited for MMC centenary celebrations

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu Member of Parliament Pratap Simha held a detailed discussion on Wednesday with the director and the officials of Mysuru Medical College and Research Centre, (MMC) here on holding centenary celebrations.

On the completion of the 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway project, the MP

said, "The project is going on and some of the problems are being cleared then and there. If I do some good work, people will appreciate it. If I take the credit for it, there is nothing wrong. People come to me with problems and I try to solve them to the extent possible."

On upgrading K R Hospital, Simha said, "Patients will be shifted to the Government District Hospital to facilitate the work. We are planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the centenary celebrations of K R Hospital. I have held meetings in this connection.

Shortly, we will be meeting district In-charge minister S.T. Somashekar."