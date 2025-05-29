PM’s silence gives impression that foreign policy is no longer sovereign

Bengaluru: AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Wednesday, questioning the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged silence on US claims about mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, said their silence gives the impression that the country’s foreign policy is no longer sovereign, it is being dictated from Washington.

Speaking at the Congress’ ‘Jai Hind Sabha’ here, he claimed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar did not give a satisfactory reply to questions in this regard at a recent meeting of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs of which he is a member.

“Ceasefire happened well and good. We don’t want any war. We are not warmongers. The Congress party is for peace every time. Why did the government abruptly halt its retaliatory operation against Pakistan without any clear explanation to the nation? Why did this U-turn happen suddenly? What were the terms and conditions of this ceasefire?” Venugopal asked. Addressing the gathering, he urged the government to clarify.

“Why is the government completely silent on US President Donald Trump’s shocking claim that he pressured India into a ceasefire using trade? Is India’s foreign policy now being dictated by foreign powers? We expected a reaction from the Indian Prime Minister or Foreign Minister. The silence gives the impression that foreign policy is no longer sovereign; it is being dictated from Washington, not from Delhi.”

“On Monday, when the Consultative Committee on External Affairs met, we asked several questions to the minister. I don’t want to give details of the questions on this public platform, but we did not get a satisfactory reply from the minister. The country needs satisfactory answers,” he added.

“ The Congress is proud of the armed forces for conducting Operation Sindoor, as they have given a befitting reply to Pakistan. “We salute the armed forces. Our air force has done a wonderful job. Whole country was united and we (Congress) supported the government very much at that time, because this is a national issue,” he said.