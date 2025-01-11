Live
Just In
Police Arrest “Digital Arrest” Mastermind
Nationwide Scam Network Dismantled
Bengaluru : The Kolkata police have arrested Chirag Kapoor, also known as Chintak Raj, the alleged mastermind behind a series of 'Digital Arrest' scams. Kapoor, who had been on the run for seven months, was apprehended in Bengaluru's JP Nagar.
Kapoor is a prime suspect in over 930 digital fraud cases reported across India, according to law enforcement officials. Claiming to be a software engineer, he allegedly operated an extensive network of fraudsters who posed as police officers during video calls to intimidate victims into transferring money.
The arrest is a major step in resolving these cyber fraud cases, bringing the total number of suspects apprehended to 11. Investigators revealed that Kapoor orchestrated the operations from his office, using CCTV to monitor his fraudulent network remotely. He also created fake bank accounts and sold the credentials to cybercriminals across the country.
During the raid on Kapoor's office, police seized an array of evidence, including 104 passbooks, 61 mobile phones, 33 debit cards, two QR code machines, 140 SIM cards, and other incriminating documents.
Kapoor’s arrest has brought some relief to victims and marked a significant milestone in tackling organised cyber fraud. Authorities continue their investigation to uncover further details and dismantle remaining elements of the network.