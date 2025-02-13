Police seize assets, empty cheques, bonds from money lenders

Shivamogga: District police in Shivamogga have seized a large amount of property after raiding the homes of individuals involved in illegal money lending activities, including charging high interest rates, imposing meter interest, and taking expensive cars and bikes as collateral. They were also found to be harassing borrowers who failed to repay on time. The raids were carried out on Tuesday, and the police have confirmed the confiscation of significant assets.

Following the orders of SP Mithun Kumar, the raids were conducted across all police station jurisdictions in Shivamogga city. The primary focus was on a person in Gopishettikoppa under the jurisdiction of the Tungnagar police station. During these raids, it was revealed that large-scale illegal transactions were taking place, and vehicles were being held as collateral.

The person whose house was raided was found to be involved in illegal money lending. A house with three floors was entered on Monday, and the raid took place the following day. During the raid, the police seized large amounts of cash, blank cheques, and sale deeds.

In total, the police conducted raids at nine locations on the same day. Items seized include `39 lakh in cash, 24 mobile phones, 2 laptops, 72 cheques, 19 RC books, 7 vehicle bonds, 2 forms 29 and 30, agreements, passbooks, sale deeds, property documents, 29 bikes, and 2 cars. The district police released this information in an official statement.