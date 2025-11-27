Pontiff acquitted in first POCSO case

Chitradurga: The District and Sessions Court here acquitted all three accused including Murugha Matha seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, in a POCSO case on Wednesday. Judge Gangadharappa Hadapad delivered the verdict, giving complete relief to Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, Rashmi, and Paramashivaiah.

Final arguments were heard on November 18, before the order was reserved. Senior advocate C V Nagesh argued on behalf of the seer, while the prosecution presented its case through the public prosecutor.

This POCSO case against the Murugha Matha seer was registered in August 2022, after two minor girls from an institution associated with the Matha alleged sexual harassment and exploitation.

The case triggered state-wide attention, leading to multiple rounds of investigation, arrest of the seer, and parallel allegations involving individuals connected to the Matha’s administration.

During the course of the trial, statements were recorded from the complainants, witnesses, and officials involved in the investigation. The defence consistently argued that the allegations were fabricated and motivated by internal disputes within the Matha. The prosecution, however, maintained that the charges were serious and supported by the victims’ accounts.