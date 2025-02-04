Poor condition of heritage buildings raises concerns in cultural city

Mysuru : While Mysuru boasts over 500 heritage buildings, the government has recognised only 129 of them. Restoration efforts are currently underway at 10 sites, including the KR Hospital’s stone building, Chaluvaramsa Hospital, and Maharani College. However, 21 historical buildings in the city are in a state of disrepair and at risk of collapse.

These 21 heritage buildings, which have stood as prominent landmarks for years, have deteriorated to the point of being a danger. Despite several incidents of structural failure and casualties over the years, there has been little action from the authorities regarding their restoration. On Tuesday, during the demolition of the old building at Maharani College, a worker tragically lost their life after being trapped under rubble. This incident has intensified calls for urgent action to preserve heritage sites.

To date, eight traditional buildings in the city have already collapsed, resulting in multiple injuries and deaths. Nonetheless, the government has yet to implement measures for their protection.

A tragic incident in 2012 involved the commercial complex at Lansdowne, where a sudden roof collapse resulted in the deaths of four people. Even after 12 years, there has been no decisive action from the government regarding whether to rebuild the site or restore it in its current condition, causing further degradation.

At the government orphanage school and hostel on Lalith Mahal Road, over 300 children study in a building that has seen little maintenance and is on the verge of collapse. As a result, the students live in daily fear. Although a proposal was submitted to the government for restoration, no funding has been allocated.

The Vasantha Mahal, where training for teachers takes place, is also in a precarious state. Teachers workunder constant fear of structural failure, and the electricity supply is severely compromised, posing shock hazards due to grounding issues. Approximately 50 rooms in the Maharaja College hostel are in dilapidated condition, forcing all students to be relocated as the rooms have become unusable. Despite this, the government has yet to proceed with their restoration.

A proposal to identify dilapidated heritage buildings and secure funding for their restoration has been submitted to the government, with plans to take action once funding is received , A. Devaraju, Commissioner, Department of Archaeology and Heritage stated. The plight of Mysuru’s traditional buildings has garnered government attention, with some obtaining funding.

However, the 21 building structures that are on the brink of collapse remain neglected and in dire need of maintenance.,- Rangaraju, District Heritage Committee Member noted.

Key Buildings in Poor Condition Notable structures facing deterioration include Devaraja Market, Maharaja College,Yuvaraja College,Certain sections of the District Court, Maharaja College Hostel, Government Orphanage School on Lalith Mahal Road, Residence of the Vice-Chancellors, Mysore Medical College, Jayalakshmi Vilas Palace ,CADA Building,Old Kava Building,Lalith Mahal Palace, Vasantha Mahal , Sanskrit Pathashala and K.R. Circle’s Vishweshwaraiah Building.

The Building collapse incidents in the City were in 2012 Lansdowne Building collapse – 4 dead, in 2016 Partial collapse of Devaraja Market, In 2019 Fire station in Saraswatipuram collapse,in 2021: Roof collapse at Jayalakshmi Vilas Palace,in 2022 Roof collapse at Agrahara Vani Vilas Market, in 2022 Collapse of palace retaining wall, in 2022:Laboratory collapse at Maharani Science College, in 2025: Maharani Science College building collapse – 1 dead.

People, residents urge state government to take immediate steps to conserve these buildings.