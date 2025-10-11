Pratap Simha lashes out at CM over Mysuru rape-murder case

Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following the brutal rape and murder of a young girl during Dasara festivities in Mysuru. Calling the incident "a disgrace to humanity," Simha questioned the CM's silence, saying it reflected a "complete lack of empathy and leadership."

"Mr. Siddaramaiah, you may not have daughters, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't care about the daughters of this state," Simha thundered at a press meet in Mysuru. "A horrific crime took place in your own district during Dasara, and yet you haven't said a single word. What message does that send to the people?" he asked, accusing the Congress government of moral failure and insensitivity.