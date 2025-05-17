Preparations for Greater Bengaluru elections in next four months: DKS

Mysuru: “Preparations for the Greater Bengaluru elections will be made in the next four months. Reservation and zone-wise divisions will be created first. There is no point in delaying the elections,” said DCM DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to the media at the Mysore airport on Friday, when asked when the Greater Bengaluru Bill will be held after the Governor’s assent, he said, “An all-party meeting will be held on this. They will also be consulted on how the divisions should be made. Everyone has given their suggestions in the House on this. A cabinet sub-committee was formed. 90 percent of their opinions have been considered. The elections will be held by taking everyone into confidence. There will be a delay in adding new areas. The way things are now will continue as they are.”

When asked about the mockery of the name Quarter Bengaluru by Opposition Leader R. Ashok, he said, “This bill should have been opposed when it was first introduced. Why did they agree to implement it in the House? They could have said Quarter Bengaluru, Full Bengaluru, etc. But why did they give suggestions in the House? If the opposition do not speak that much, they are less respected right? That is why they are speaking. We will give them whatever respect they are given to a part of Bengaluru.”

Shivakumar will finish his work. But when asked about the delay in changing the name of Ramanagara, he said, “Who said it is delayed? It will be announced under the law at a good auspicious muhurat, at an auspicious time. I will inform you about the time soon.”

When asked about the Congress’ decision not to use the Pahalgam attack for politics, he said, “Our consensus decision is that the country is bigger than the party or the individual. We had told the Prime Minister that we will support whatever decision you take, and that we should not bow to any country.”

“Our MPs are signing and giving it to the Prime Minister. We have said that we should inform them about the developments. Other countries are talking about our country’s self-respect. We have not been subjected to anyone’s yoke since the time of Indira Gandhi. It is our right to ask for a discussion in Parliament in such a situation,” he said.

When asked about illegal resorts in Kabini protected areas, he said, “Give me a list of these and we will discuss them.” When asked if he would give good news for his 63rd birthday celebration, he said, “I did not celebrate my birthday this year. I did not want to go out and I went to observe the state’s forest wealth with my family members. May you all bless me in this regard.”