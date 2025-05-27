Prepare, respond, protect: Minister’s rain-readiness call for coast

Mangaluru: DistrictIn-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has urged officials in Dakshina Kannada to act swiftly and responsibly to address rain-induced disruptions. Speaking via video conference from Bengaluru on Monday, Rao stressed proactive preparedness and immediate response to public grievances arising from seasonal downpours.

During the meeting with district authorities, including the Deputy Commissioner and officials from various departments, Rao reviewed monsoon preparedness and pressed for strict vigilance in flood and landslide-prone zones. “Officers must be stationed at taluk centres and act on ground realities. Any negligence in dealing with emergencies is unacceptable,” he told the administrative team.

With schools about to reopen, special attention is being paid to children living in areas where commuting involves crossing water bodies. The Minister also reviewed the availability of disaster relief funds and instructed that all precautionary communication be swiftly shared through official social media channels.

In urban areas like Mangaluru, the Minister emphasised preventive action in zones known for chronic waterlogging and storm-related damage. Municipal officers were told to stay alert to fallen trees, damaged power poles, and blocked roads and to ensure swift restoration.

He also warned about risks near exposed quarries and riverbanks, asking authorities to set up temporary shelters and relocate residents from unsafe dwellings if necessary. “If needed, open care centres in vulnerable areas and intensify watch over power lines during storms,” Rao added.

The previous year’s landslide near Kettikallu in the Vamanjoor outskirts was cited as a reminder of the risks that demand sustained attention. District Commissioner Dr. K Anand, Additional DC Dr. G Santhosh, City Corporation Commissioner Ravichandra Naik, and officials from various departments, including tahsildars and block education officers, attended the meeting.