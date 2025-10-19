Prior permission needed for all private events on govt premises: Govt

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday issued orders making prior permission mandatory for private organisations, associations, or groups to use any government property or premises for programmes, events, or processions.

The move comes two days after the state cabinet decided that prior approval must be obtained for using government schools, college premises, and public spaces to conduct any event.

According to the order, the regulation aims to “preserve, protect and ensure proper utilisation” of public properties, including land, buildings, roads, parks, playgrounds, and waterbodies.

The directive follows a report by M A Saleem, Director General and Inspector General of Police (Karnataka), citing unauthorised use and poor maintenance of public premises after private events.

The government noted that such activities were “adversely affecting” government properties. Under the new rules, prior written permission must be obtained at least three days in advance from the competent authority, defined as the jurisdictional deputy commissioner, commissioner of police, or an authorised officer.