Progress of solar agri pump scheme reviewed
Highlights
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has chaired a review meeting on the progress of the solar agriculture pumps scheme, KUSUM-B, and directed officials to expedite its implementation, officials said on Tuesday.
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has chaired a review meeting on the progress of the solar agriculture pumps scheme, KUSUM-B, and directed officials to expedite its implementation, officials said on Tuesday.
KUSUM-B is Component B of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) scheme, which focuses on the installation of 14 lakh stand-alone solar agriculture pumps for irrigation.
Under the scheme, solar-powered agricultural pump sets are being promoted with a 30 per cent subsidy offered by the Central government, 50 per cent given by the State government, and 20 per cent borne by the beneficiary farmers.
