Protests erupt in Ramanagara after seal on Bigg Boss studio lifted overnight

Ramanagara: Tension prevailed near the Jolly wood Studios and Adventures Park in Bidadi the set location of the popular reality show Bigg Boss after Kannada organizations staged a protest on Thursday, condemning the district administration for removing the official seal overnight and allowing the show’s shooting to resume.

Angry activists shouted slogans against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the district administration, accusing them of succumbing to political pressure. Several protesters even attempted to enter the studio premises forcibly, while some women climbed over the main gate. Police quickly detained the agitators and escorted them from the site.

Protesters alleged that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) had previously ordered the studio to be sealed due to multiple regulatory violations. Acting on that order, the Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner had sealed the premises. However, the activists claimed that the same official reopened the site overnight under “pressure” from D.K. Shivakumar, violating administrative protocols.

“The DC sealed the studio without considering even a public holiday. Then, suddenly at 2:30 a.m., the same officials reopened the lock in the presence of police after receiving instructions from the Deputy CM. What kind of emergency was that?” protesters questioned.

The protesters further pointed out that more than 150 factories across the state remain sealed for similar violations, depriving thousands of workers of their livelihood. “If the government can reopen Jolly wood for a three-month TV shoot, why not do the same for factories that provide jobs to thousands? Why one rule for Bigg Boss and another for industries?” they asked.

According to Kannada activist Narasimhamurthy, the studio, owned by Tamil Nadu-based Vels Studios and Entertainment Ltd, had sought the intervention of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin after the shutdown. “Following Stalin’s call, D.K. Shivakumar immediately directed the DC to reopen the premises,” he alleged.

Members of the Kasturi Kannada Organization, including Neelesh Gowda and Narasimhamurthy, led the protest, demanding an impartial probe into the Deputy CM’s role and action against officials who violated environmental regulations.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss shooting has resumed as usual, defying public outrage sparking a fresh wave of debate over political interference and administrative integrity in Karnataka.