Rahul Gandhi’s love for animals appeals to Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party shared moments of compassion and respect for each other briefly showing greater statesmanship behaviour taking their minds away from politics for a change.

This extraordinary situation arose when Rahul Gandhi has sent a letter to Bommai stating that he has seen a mother and calf elephant in Nagarahole and the calf was in great pain following grievous injuries to the tail and trunk.

In his letter, Rahul Gandhi stated "The young calf is fighting for its life and has a seriously wounded tail and trunk. I am aware of and respect the belief that nature should be left to run its course.

However, depending on how serious the situation is, exceptions are frequently given in the case of threatened and iconic species. Unquestionably, the aforementioned calf needs immediate medical attention.

In reply to Rahul's appeal, Bommai said: "I will get all the information I need from the senior forest officers and speak with them right away".

"There will be urgent action about the elephants on what can be done, and in 30 minutes I will obtain all the details," CM Bommai continued.

"Considering that the Nagarhole forest is a natural ecosystem, it is important to assess and confirm the extent of any potential human disturbance. It must be determined how the treatment should be administered as well. I will address the issues Rahul Gandhi brought up', he said.

He continued, "The problem is being addressed on humanitarian grounds, and we will take the necessary action. When this happened even as his mother Sonia Gandhi was walking with him on the padayatra, Rahul Gandhi added in the letter, "I wanted to overcome party borders and appeal to your sense of compassion to step in and save the young elephant."