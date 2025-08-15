Reveal the name of the masked man in Dharmasthala: LoP

Bengaluru: The government must reveal the name of the masked man who is instructing to dig the ground in Dharmasthala. The SIT should not be disbanded but continued. Additionally, to detect those conspiring behind this, the matter should be handed over to the NIA for investigation, demanded opposition leader R Ashoka.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, he said that instead of calling the mask man crazy at the end, an investigation should have been conducted first. His mental health examination has not been done till now. More than one crore rupees have been spent so far. Hitachi and JCB machines are being used. Modern weapons are being employed. This seems like a sponsored activity. The government must disclose who this masked man is, he demanded.

Criminals will definitely be punished for criminal activities. In many cases, even chief ministers have been punished. In murder cases, the police do not spare anyone. The SIT should not be disbanded but continued, and an investigation must be conducted. Similarly, it should be revealed under whose pressure this SIT was formed. There is suspicion of foreign funding for this, so hand over the investigation to the NIA to detect the conspiring group, he urged.

‘Digging a hill to catch a mouse’

When a complaint was filed claiming there are hundreds of skeletons in Dharmasthala, the Congress government immediately formed an SIT. Neither the court nor officer Pranav Mohanty asked to form the SIT. Which gang is behind this? Which gang is around Chief Minister Siddaramaiah? Who inspired this? Public money is being used to dig the ground like this. But it’s like digging a hill to catch a mouse. They scared people saying a tiger has come, but in the end, not even a mouse was found, he alleged.

Information about the mask man is coming in the media every moment. But his name has not been revealed. People are saying his name is Chinnayya, and he has converted to Christianity. The police are doing makeup for him every day, feeding him biryani, providing full security, and taking him around. He is enjoying all this. The police dug where he instructed. Later, they spent one and a half lakh rupees using drones and other machines. Would anyone bury a body 20 feet deep? Doesn’t the government have that much common sense? he questioned.

Even digging six feet is very difficult for one person. But if this person has done so much work alone, it has to be called a fairy tale. It’s unbelievable that he carried the body on his shoulder and went to the forest alone. Now, if they turn the dug area into an agricultural pond, it would benefit the farmers, he said sarcastically.

Nothing found

‘Despite digging so much every day, nothing is being found. The police should have first investigated who filed the complaint. Who is that person? They should have checked his background. Instead, lakhs of rupees are being wasted. If it’s about delivering justice in the Dharmasthala Soujanya rape case, we all will support it. But under that pretext, Manjunatha Swami is being insulted. Earlier, they tried to drown Tirupati. Later, they attempted to destroy Sabarimala and Shani Singnapur temples’, he said.

‘Hindu religious sites are not right. They think if all these are finished, religion can be destroyed. There are many in our country who are spoiling the sanctity of the sites. The police must look at the team behind the masked man. Someone named Sujata Bhat has now come and filed a complaint saying her daughter Ananya has been kidnapped. According to information on Suvarna Channel, her family members said she doesn’t even have a daughter. It has come to light that she is not an MBBS student at all. Who is giving such directions to the police?’ he questioned.