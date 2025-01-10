Rising number of mortalities of infants in Yadagiri causes concern

Yadagiri: The continuing death of newborns in Yadgiri district has raised concerns, with three newborns reported dead within a span of two weeks. Late Wednesday night, one infant died at the Gurumathkal community health centre, bringing the total number of infant deaths in Yadgiri district to 130 this year.

On the night of the incident, a pregnant woman named Gayatri from the nearby village of Anapura experienced labour pains. Relatives quickly rushed her to the community health centre.

However, by the time they arrived, half of the baby’s body had already emerged. A decision was made to take her to the Yadgiri district hospital, but due to the unavailability of ambulance services, staff members proceeded with the delivery at the community centre. Tragically, the newborn died just moments after birth.

District Health Officer Mahesh Biradar visited the community health centre to gather details about the incident, which occurred within the jurisdiction of Gurumathkal police station.

In the past six months, 130 infants have died in Yadgiri district. This alarming issue was discussed in a recent “Disha” meeting, during which local MLA Kandakoor expressed strong criticism towards the district health officer. He suggested that negligence on the part of health care providers was contributing to the high infant mortality rates.

Legislators and ministers have demanded explanations for the soaring rates of infant deaths over such a short period. In response to queries from the media, the district health officer reported that from April to October, there were 13,875 deliveries at the Yadgiri government hospital, with eight maternal deaths and 127 infant deaths recorded during this time.

Several factors contribute to infant mortality, including deliveries before the full term, congenital heart diseases in infants, and low birth weight. Additionally, delays during the delivery process further increase the risk of infant death. Health Officer Mahesh Biradar stated that they are making sincere efforts to reduce the rate of infant mortality in the district.