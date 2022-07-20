Road infra projects: Lion's share goes to RR Nagar, Yeshavanthpur constituencies

BENGALURU: A slew of projects have been announced for the Rajarajeshwari Nagar, the Assembly constituency, represented by minister Munirathna, which has obtained the highest Amrutha Nagarothana funds for road infrastructure projects. Out of the Rs 700 crore allocated under the scheme, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Yeshwanthpur, represented by Somashekhar, have got the lion's share.

A total of 227 works have been approved by the Road Infrastructure Department under the Chief Minister's Amrutha Nagarothana scheme. For road infrastructure, funds have been allocated for works in nine divisions with highest share going to Rajarajeshwari Nagar. This 'favouritism' has irked both the Congress as well as BJP MLAs.

Grants to the tune of Rs 208 crore and Rs 202 crore have been given to these constituencies respectively. Apart from this, Rs 190 crore has been granted for road and drainage works in the two constituencies, triggering resentment among the MLAs representing other constituencies in the city. Development of roads, construction of drains, maintenance, asphalting and other such works are being done with the funds. In the east division there are works ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 6.5 crore each.

In the west division it ranges from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 22.50 crore. For the development of major and main roads, Rs 20 crore has been allocated to Malleshwaram Assembly constituency, Rs 22.50 crore to Mahalakshmi Layout constituency and Rs 15 crore to Rajajinagar constituency. The south division has works ranging from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 17 crore. Rs 17 crore has been approved for the expansion and development of Ittamadu road and Rs 10 crore for the redevelopment of roads in Chickpet area.

In Mahadevpura division, more money has been given for construction of Panathur-Balagere road in the works ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 11 crore. Out of 7 works in KR Puram division, Rs 13 crore has been earmarked for development of Old Madras Road. "Aren't we party legislators? Many roads and drains have been damaged in our constituencies. However, less works have been approved by road infrastructure in our constituency.