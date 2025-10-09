Rs 12.52 cr upgrade for Malpe fisheries harbour under PMMSY

Udupi: The Union Government has sanctioned ₹12.52 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for the modernisation of the Malpe fisheries harbour in Udupi, Karnataka. The project, which will commence this week, is aimed at improving hygiene, handling efficiency, and working conditions for thousands of fishermen operating from one of the busiest harbours on the Karnataka coast.

Tenders have been finalised, and work orders issued, officials confirmed. The harbour, established in 1976 and fully operational since 1986, has struggled in recent years with inadequate infrastructure, poor sanitation, and water contamination, as the number of fishing vessels has far exceeded the original design capacity.

The new package includes construction of a 600 KLD effluent treatment plant, a 2,450-metre-long concrete drainage system, a 60,000-litre sump tank, and a 1.25-lakh-litre overhead tank to ensure continuous potable water supply. It also features a reverse osmosis system, upgraded fish-handling conveyor mechanisms, CCTV surveillance, and a security guardhouse.

Authorities said the upgrade would improve hygiene standards, reduce fish spoilage, and enhance value realisation for fishers. Reliable water supply and efficient handling are expected to shorten auction cycles and vessel turnaround time, while wastewater treatment will address long-standing issues of odour and contamination.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna said that the modernisation would directly benefit around 10,000 fishers and indirectly support nearly 40,000 families. “This project will transform Malpe into a model harbour that meets both environmental and food-safety standards,” he said.