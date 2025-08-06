Rs 20-crore outlay proposed by BBMP for 52 new Indira canteens

Bengaluru: Despite criticism over its failure to properly maintain the existing network of Indira Canteens, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is now moving ahead with a plan to construct 52 new canteens at an estimated cost of ₹20 crore.

Originally envisioned in 2017 as a food security initiative for the urban poor, the Indira Canteen scheme aimed to establish one canteen in each of Bengaluru’s 198 wards. Due to space constraints, 174 permanent and 24 mobile canteens were launched. Currently, only around 160 of them are operational.

The poor management of these existing canteens—ranging from unpaid bills to shut-downs—has drawn the ire of citizens. However, following the expansion of BBMP wards from 198 to 225, the state government has directed the civic body to extend the canteen service to the newly created wards as well. Responding to this, BBMP has identified sites and initiated the tender process for the construction of 52 new Indira Canteens.

According to officials, the technical qualification phase of the tender evaluation has been completed, and the financial bids will be reviewed next week. Once the process is finalized, work orders will be issued to the selected contractors to begin construction.

The move, however, has sparked criticism from the public. Many question the logic behind building more canteens when the BBMP has failed to maintain the current ones. Citizens argue that instead of investing in additional canteens, the government should focus on improving basic infrastructure in government schools or upgrading existing public amenities.

Most of the proposed sites for the new canteens have already been identified, with around 10 to 12 locations pending finalization. While the intention may be to expand food access, the public sentiment clearly leans toward prioritizing more pressing developmental needs over expanding a scheme that has already faced operational setbacks.