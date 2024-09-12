Rs 8-crore revamp of old NWKRTC buses to enhance services, cut costs

Hubballi: The North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) has embarked on an ambitious project to renovate and reuse old buses, aiming to save costs and provide better facilities for passengers. The corporation is currently focusing on refurbishing buses that have been deemed unusable, giving them a new lease on life.

At the Hubli regional workshop repair work is underway on 100 old buses. The renovation process involves a comprehensive makeover at a total cost of Rs 8 crore. The rejuvenated buses will soon be back on the road, ready to serve the public once again. The NWKRTC oversees transportation services in several districts, including Dharwad, Belgaum, Bagalkote, Haveri, Gadag, and Uttara Kannada. The buses selected for renovation have suffered damage due to factors like poor road conditions, overuse, accidents, and lack of maintenance.

“We have chosen 100 buses, each with a service history of 10 years, for renovation. These buses are from six different districts under the NWKRTC. Their engines are still in good working condition. We are replacing passenger seats, covers, window glass, flooring, and other components to ensure a comfortable ride,” said Srinath T.L., depot manager of NWKRTC . “The renovation of 68 buses is already complete, and work is progressing on the remaining 32,” he added.

The NWKRTC has received a grant of Rs 8 crore for the complete overhaul of these 100 buses. The funds are being put to effective use, allowing the organization to increase the supply of buses to both urban and rural areas. “Purchasing a new bus requires a minimum of Rs 45 lakh. By refurbishing these old buses, we are significantly reducing costs while simultaneously increasing the fleet’s capacity. This approach not only conserves financial resources but also extends the lifespan of buses that would otherwise be discarded,” said another NWKRTC official.

By opting to repair and renovate existing buses instead of buying new ones, the NWKRTC has successfully mitigated the financial burden that often accompanies fleet expansion. This strategy has allowed the corporation to make better use of its resources, ensuring that it can continue to provide reliable transportation services to the people of North West Karnataka without compromising on quality or safety.