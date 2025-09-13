Russell Market redevelopment plans nearing final stage

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s iconic Russell Market in Shivajinagar is set for a major redevelopment, with the Detailed Project Report (DPR) in its final stages. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Rajendra Cholan announced that work will begin soon after the DPR is finalized. During an inspection of civic works in Shivajinagar constituency, the Commissioner emphasized that Russell Market, built in 1927 under then Municipal Commissioner T.B. Russell, will be given a modern facelift while preserving its heritage architecture.

The redevelopment will focus on making it a people-friendly marketplace, retaining its Indo-Saracenic design while strengthening the structure with modern technology. The project aims to enhance facilities for both traders and customers, including parking, drainage, water supply, electricity, fire safety systems, toilets, waste segregation and composting units. In addition, solar power, rainwater harvesting, and energy conservation measures will be integrated into the upgraded market.

Commissioner Cholan also directed officials to ensure proper cleanliness around the market premises and warned shop owners against indiscriminate dumping of garbage.

Local MLA Rizwan Arshad stressed that redevelopment must protect the market’s historic significance. “Russell Market is one of Shivajinagar’s oldest landmarks and should be renovated without compromising its heritage value,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner instructed speedy completion of works at Poor House Hospital, the Queens Road transfer station, Hafeezia School, and the community hall at Bharatinagar, all of which fall under the constituency.