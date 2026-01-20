Safe City Project, 112 emergency service help swift rescue of missing children

Leveraging technology under the Safe City project and the Namma-112 emergency response system, Bengaluru Police have successfully traced and rescued several missing and unattended children over the past 12 days, reuniting them safely with their families within minutes of receiving alerts.

In an official press release, the Home Department said the swift rescue operations were made possible through technology-driven coordination, including GPS-enabled patrol vehicles, real-time monitoring from control rooms, and seamless communication between field personnel and command centres.

Police officials said the integration of the Safe City infrastructure with the Namma-112 emergency platform has significantly enhanced response efficiency. “The coordination between the control room and ground-level staff played a crucial role in these operations, clearly demonstrating the importance of technology-based policing in an urban setting,” the release stated.

Multiple rescues across the city

One of the first incidents was reported on December 27, 2025, in the JP Nagar police station limits, where a mentally unstable woman allegedly attempted to take away a two-year-old child. An Assistant Sub-Inspector who noticed the situation immediately alerted the Namma-112 control room. Within five minutes, a Hoysala patrol vehicle reached the spot and safely reunited the child with the mother.

On the same night, a 16-year-old boy with mental challenges, reported missing from the Chamarajpet police station area, was traced within minutes of an emergency call and reunited with his mother.

Police also reported rescuing children found alone in various parts of the city, including Bellandur, Rajagopalnagar, Kadugodi, and Kumbalgodu police station limits, and safely handing them over to their respective families.

Quick response saves lives

In another incident on January 14, police received information about a child moving dangerously close to traffic near the Hoskerehalli flyover in the Girinagar police station jurisdiction. Police personnel reached the location within four minutes, verified the details, and safely returned the child to the parents. According to police officials, the response time in all these cases was within 20 minutes, underlining the effectiveness of Bengaluru Police’s technology-backed emergency response mechanism. The series of successful rescues highlights Bengaluru Police’s commitment to child safety, supported by smart policing initiatives under the Safe City project and the 112 emergency services.