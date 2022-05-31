Sculptor Arun Yogiraj to carve Netaji statue to be installed in India gate

Mysuru: The Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj has received anorder to carve a 30- feet statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose insingle black rock to be installed in front of India Gate in NewDelhi. Confirming this to reporters ,Yogiraj said, "Adding artwork to theIndia Gate is a proud moment for us.

The sculpture of Subash ChandraBose will be carved out of single granite stone. We will be leavingfor Delhi tomorrow.Yogiraj sculpted the 12- feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya that wasunveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kedarnath.

Earlier inApril, Yogiraj met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi andgifted him a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The carving workof Yogiraj was admired by Narendra Modi and senior officials.