Setback for Yettinahole project as forest panel rejects extra land approval

Bengaluru: In a major setback for Karnataka’s ambitious ₹23,000 crore Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) has refused to grant approval for an additional 423 acres of forest land that the state government sought for construction.

The Yettinahole project aims to supply drinking water to the drought-prone districts of Karnataka’s arid regions by diverting 24 TMC of water from the Western Ghats. The Karnataka government had in March submitted a fresh proposal requesting clearance to use an extra 423 acres of forest in Hassan and Tumakuru districts for constructing gravity canals.

A team headed by DIGF Pranita Paul from the Ministry had already visited the site and flagged several violations. Their field inspection report made it clear that the additional diversion could only be permitted if the state rectified lapses and gave satisfactory explanations.

However, when the Forest Advisory Committee met in Delhi on June 26 to discuss the proposal, the inspection team’s report revealed that portions of forest land had already been used for project work without obtaining central clearance.

The FAC noted this serious breach of norms and ordered that disciplinary action be initiated against government officials who allowed unauthorized use of forest land, and that penalties be imposed. As a result, the proposal was deferred to a future meeting, stalling the state’s request for more land for now.

This is not the first time the controversial project has come under scrutiny. Back in 2016, the Karnataka government had secured approval for 13.93 hectares of forest diversion, with 33 stringent conditions. However, an NGT-appointed monitoring team later found that most of these conditions were ignored. Their 2019 report highlighted massive soil erosion and landslides caused by construction, with no remedial measures undertaken. Moreover, the project is alleged to have illegally used additional forest land beyond the approved limits, damaging homes and livelihoods in affected villages, without providing any compensation to families.

The project — which remains politically sensitive — has long faced criticism from environmentalists and affected communities for its potential to damage the fragile Western Ghats ecosystem and displace local populations, all for questionable drinking water returns downstream.

With the FAC’s refusal to clear further forest diversion and its insistence on disciplinary action against violating officials, the Karnataka government now finds itself in a tight spot.

Officials must now address compliance failures, provide clear justifications, and satisfy the Centre that the remaining conditions will be met — or risk losing forest clearance altogether.