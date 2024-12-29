‘Shakti’ free travel scheme driving govt to brink of bankruptcy: BJP

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has hit out at the Congress-led state government over the Shakti guarantee scheme, which provides free travel for women in state-run RTC buses. The party alleged that the scheme has paralyzed the transport department, driving it toward bankruptcy. BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra stated, “The Congress government has earned the dubious distinction of financially crippling Karnataka’s transport department, which was once a model for the nation.

”According to Vijayendra, the four corporations under the department are burdened with over Rs 6,468 crore in dues, plunging them into severe financial losses. He added, “Despite 38 months having passed since the last salary revision, the pending payments remain unresolved. The Shakti scheme has only worsened the crisis, driving the department to the brink of collapse.”

Vijayendra warned that if the government fails to address the financial woes of the transport corporations and settle the pending dues of employees, it could face widespread protests. “The day when people will take to the streets in shameful denouncement of this government is not far off,” he cautioned.Adding to the crisis, employees of the four transport corporations have announced an indefinite strike starting December 31, demanding a 25 per cent hike in basic pay and the settlement of outstanding dues.

The Joint Action Committee of workers’ unions has accused the government of inaction, despite multiple meetings and appeals to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.The Committee declared, “The strike will commence at 6 a.m. on December 31 to press for our demands.” Umesh, President of the Joint Action Committee, urged the government to release Rs 2,000 crore of the Rs 5,010 crore owed to the transport department under the Shakti scheme.Launched on June 11, 2023, shortly after the Congress-led government took office in Karnataka, the Shakti scheme has cost the state Rs 7,507.35 crore as of October 18, 2024, enabling 311.07 crore free rides for women.

The scheme sparked controversy recently when Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar suggested it might be reviewed.

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah intervened, asserting there was no question of rolling back the scheme.