Shivamogga: Private bus engulfed in flames, passengers safe

Shivamogga: A private bus en route from Mangaluru to Davanagere caught fire near Sakrebailu early on Friday morning due to a suspected technical fault. The mishap, which occurred under the Malur Police Station’s jurisdiction, fortunately resulted in no injuries.

The bus was carrying over 18 passengers when the fire broke out. Thanks to the quick response of the passengers and driver, everyone managed to evacuate the vehicle safely before the flames fully engulfed it.

Fire department personnel arrived promptly at the scene and worked swiftly to extinguish the blaze, preventing further damage. Authorities have confirmed that no casualties were reported, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

