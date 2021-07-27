SI booked for 'raping' woman multiple times

Mysuru: A police sub inspector has been booked on charges of rape on Monday. P Lokesh allegedly raped the woman at his quarters by promising to marry her. He absconded after an FIR was registered against him.



According to the complaint lodged by the victim, a resident of Gayatripuram Extension here, she approached the Hunsur police station in connection with a case. The SI met her at the court when she came to appear in the case related to her ancestral property dispute. The SI allegedly said he would help her solve the land dispute and invited her to meet him at Bettadapura police station where he was working. When she went to meet him in March 2020, he took her to his residence and allegedly raped her. Again he visited her house in the city and 'raped' her several times by promising to marry her. When she confronted him to keep his promise, the SI allegedly threatened her.

The women police station inspector has registered a case against him and launched a search to nab him.

Lokesh's history is not all that unblemished. He was suspended last year when his photographs showing him partying with a rowdy-sheeter at Harangi reservoir guesthouse went viral.