Siddaramaiah Clarifies Remarks on Pahalgam Attack, Backs Tough Action Against Pakistan

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday sought to clarify his earlier remarks that had triggered controversy in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, stating that he was not opposed to war if it became "absolutely unavoidable."

Speaking in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said, "War is not the first or only option. It should be the last resort when all other avenues to subdue the enemy have failed. I have never said we must not wage war under any circumstances."

He emphasised that India must teach Pakistan a lesson so that it "never again dares to sponsor such heinous acts."

Siddaramaiah’s clarification comes two days after he faced sharp criticism for comments made in Mysuru, where he had said that India should avoid war and instead focus on strengthening security in Kashmir. His remarks were perceived by many as undermining India’s firm stance following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that left 26 tourists dead.

Acknowledging the outrage his earlier statement sparked, the Chief Minister said, "I was referring to the need for strengthening internal security first. Pahalgam has exposed serious intelligence and security failures, just like Pulwama did. The central government must address these lapses with urgency."

He also expressed support for the diplomatic measures taken by the Centre against Pakistan, including steps related to the Indus Waters Treaty. "We welcome the Centre’s move and expect it will take even stronger actions," Siddaramaiah said, adding that it was unnecessary to publicly disclose all retaliatory steps.

Warning against warmongering within the country, Siddaramaiah urged all Indians to stay united during this sensitive time. "If we are to face external enemies effectively, we must preserve internal harmony," he said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s internal vulnerabilities, Siddaramaiah noted, "Pakistan today is an economically and politically fragile state. India, as a rising power, must act with strategic caution and strength."

Siddaramiah had faced flak from the people across the socio-political disapora in the last two days for his statement.