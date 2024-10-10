Siddaramaiah welcomes Maldives delegation

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohammed on Wednesday. The Maldives delegation visit, according to the Chief Minister’s Office, signals an eagerness to collaborate in key sectors such as information technology, trade, and tourism.

In his address, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that there are mutual benefits in the partnership, expressing his delight at hosting the delegation in Bengaluru. He highlighted the shared connection, noting that the First Lady had previously studied in the city. This bond, he said, lays a strong foundation for fostering deeper ties between Karnataka and the Maldives.

Siddaramaiah drew attention to Karnataka’s status as India’s “Silicon Valley,” boasting a robust ecosystem for start-ups, Artificial Intelligence, and global innovation. He emphasised his government’s willingness to assist the Maldives in developing its IT industry.

The Chief Minister also expressed a desire to enhance trade relations, particularly by promoting Karnataka’s handicrafts and handlooms to the large number of tourists visiting the Maldives. This, he believes, could open new markets for local artisans while fostering cultural exchange.

In addition to the economic focus, Siddaramaiah highlighted Karnataka’s

cultural wealth, referencing the state’s poetic legacy and its standing as a peaceful and diverse region. He quoted the famous poet Kuvempu, calling Karnataka a “garden of peace for all communities”.

President Muizzu’s visit to Karnataka follows broader efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives after it went through a diplomatic crisis. During his official trip to India, Muizzu reaffirmed the island nation’s long-standing partnership with its neighbour, noting India’s consistent support in various sectors.

The visit is expected to pave the way for further cooperation, enhancing not only economic ties but also mutual understanding and friendship between Karnataka and the Maldives.