Live
- Trump ahead with 120 electoral votes, Harris at 99
- Man held for selling adulterated chilli powder
- Congress obstructing quota for women in teaching jobs
- Tirupati: Two youth held for attacking schoolgirl
- When is 2024 Prez poll result expected?
- Samsung tops smartphone mkt by value
- Banks told to be liberal in loan disbursement
- India takes big step to host 2036 Olympics
- ‘Entire statute doesn’t need to be struck down’: SC upholds UP Madarsa Act’s validity
- Harris or Trump?
Just In
SIT should be formed to investigate suicide cases of officers: BJP
Leader of Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate why government officers are committing suicide in the state.
Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate why government officers are committing suicide in the state. Addressing a gathering in Channapatna, referring to the suicide case of the government staffer in Teshildar’s office in Belagavi, Ashoka further demanded the SIT should also probe how much bribe is being demanded from them compelling them to end lives.
“This is important as the public should know the reality. An SIT is needed to expose the corrupt foundation of this government,” he said. He added that unable to withstand harassment in the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Development Corporation, officer Chandrasekaran committed suicide while SDA Rudranna also took his life in a government office in Belagavi. He said that government offices lack a peaceful working environment for staffers, adding that survival in the state seems possible only by paying bribes. “Whenever an issue arises, the state government announces the formation of an SIT. Regardless of who dies, SIT is formed. An officer has died due to the actions of Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s PA, Somu,” he alleged.
He said that when officers are intimidated, extortion increases. “But no officer should lose courage,” he said. He said that a letter regarding corruption in the Excise Department has been sent to the Governor, claiming that corruption has crossed all limits in every department.
“People should teach this government a lesson in the upcoming by-election,” he said. He claimed that there are suspicions that Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar’s transfer dealings are behind this suicide. “I urge you to immediately remove Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar from the Cabinet and hand this case over to a CBI investigation,” he said.