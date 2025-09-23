Six arrested in Mangaluru in major CCB operation

Mangaluru: In a major crackdown on the narcotics trade, Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) police seized MDMA and cocaine worth over ₹24 lakh and arrested six individuals in coordinated raids. The first raid took place on 21 September at Gandhinagar’s Malli Layout in Kavoor, where two youths on a scooter attempted to flee but were caught. They were identified as Chirag Sanil and Alwin Clinton D’Souza.

Police recovered 111.83 grams of MDMA, valued at ₹22.3 lakh, from their possession. Investigations revealed that the drugs had been procured from an African national in Mumbai, financed by Abdul Kareem from Kerala’s Malappuram district. Kareem was arrested the next day near Mangaluru Central Railway Station.

Later that night, CCB officers raided the Central Warehouse area in Mannagudda. Three men — Janan Jagannath, Rajesh Bangera, and Varun Ganiga — were apprehended with 21.03 grams of cocaine worth ₹1.9 lakh.

Cases have been registered under multiple provisions of the NDPS Act. Police officials confirmed that all six accused have been produced before court and remanded to judicial custody. Authorities said further investigations are underway to uncover the broader peddling network and identify users involved.