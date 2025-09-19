Skull case: Complainant Chinnaiah brought to Belthangady court

Belthangady: In a significant development in the Dharmasthala skull case, complainant Chinnaiah, currently lodged in Shivamogga Jail, was presented before the Belthangady Court on Thursday. He has been in judicial custody since September 6.

The SIT, which is probing the sensational case, had earlier uncovered multiple human skulls and skeletal remains from the Banglegudde forest near Dharmasthala. The discovery, made during separate search operations, has raised disturbing questions of a possible mass burial site.

On Thursday, court proceedings centred on Chinnaiah’s statements and his role in pressing for a detailed investigation. The SIT is said to have collected several items of evidence, including skulls, bones, clothing, and bags. These have been sealed and sent for forensic analysis.

The SIT has clarified that the search operations were initiated independently and not based on directions from Chinnaiah, who had originally filed the complaint. The agency has also roped in forest officials and local panchayat staff for extensive searches.

The case has gripped Dakshina Kannada and beyond, with public curiosity intensifying over the nature of the remains and the circumstances behind their burial. Further hearings are expected as the investigation proceeds.