Social worker Padmashree Bhatt to receive Rani Abbakka Award

Mangaluru: Padma shreeBhat Niddodi, a journalist-turned-social worker and Director of the Aradirali Baduku Aradhana team, has been chosen for the prestigious Rani Abbakka Award, instituted by the Javaner Bedra team, as part of the 500th birth anniversary celebrations of Tulu Nadu’s iconic warrior queen, Chowta Rani Abbakka.

The award will be presented on January 18 at 3.45 pm, during a special ceremony where she will be honoured with the Chauta Rani Abbakka Prerana Patra.

For the past eight years, Padmashree Bhatt has been providing consistent monthly support to patients suffering from various illnesses through the Aradirali Baduku Aradhana organisation. Her work has focused on compassion-driven assistance and long-term social impact.

She also heads the Voice of Aradhana organisation, which has played a key role in identifying and nurturing children with multiple talents.

Under her leadership, several State-level children’s fairs have been organised across Karnataka, offering young participants a platform to showcase their abilities.

A former journalist, Padmashree Bhat continues to use her communication skills in the service of society.

Organisers said her selection reflects her sustained contribution to social welfare, cultural promotion and child empowerment, aligning with the inspirational legacy of Rani Abbakka.