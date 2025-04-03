Speaker calls for swift relief measures, infrastructure improvements

Mangaluru: Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader has strongly criticised delays in disbursing government relief to beneficiaries, particularly those affected by natural calamities, citing bureaucratic hurdles as an unacceptable excuse. He urged officials to ensure immediate action in cases of documented damage and loss.

Speaking at a meeting of Ullal taluk officials held at Mangalore University’s Srinivas Mallya Auditorium, Khader noted that complaints from the public about delays in compensation for damages caused by heavy rains, house collapses, and wildlife attacks were becoming increasingly frequent. Despite incidents being verified as genuine, affected individuals were forced to wait due to procedural bottlenecks. He directed officials to visit affected locations promptly, confirm damages, and expedite relief distribution.

Khader stressed that gram panchayats and urban local bodies must work in close coordination with the revenue department to improve disaster response. “Denying relief based on unnecessary doubts is unfair. People’s concerns should take priority,” he said.

The Speaker also addressed grievances regarding delays in granting electricity connections in rural areas. Despite gram panchayats issuing door numbers, officials reportedly insisted on additional occupancy certificates, causing further delays. He instructed authorities to streamline the process and ensure households receive connections without undue bureaucracy.

On urban infrastructure, Khader strictly warned against allowing makeshift roadside shops along highways but stressed that mobile vendors should not face unnecessary harassment. With the Ullal Uroos festival approaching, he directed officials to ensure that roads are properly maintained to accommodate thousands of devotees expected to visit from across the country.

Khader also announced that after the completion of the Tokkottu-Mudipu road expansion, further improvements such as drainage and footpath construction would be undertaken. Additionally, he revealed that tendering for the construction of a new bridge across the Nethravathi River, linking Sajipa and Tumbe, would commence soon.

On water supply projects, the Speaker highlighted the importance of planning for the next 30 years of population growth. He reiterated that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, households should receive water pipeline connections without being required to pay additional fees. Any pending issues related to pipeline installation and tank construction must be resolved within 15 days, he added. With the monsoon season approaching, officials were directed to pre-identify landslide-prone zones and implement preventive measures. Special precautions should be taken in flood-prone riverbank settlements, he said. Furthermore, Khader called for gram panchayats to conduct a survey on stray dogs and allocate separate funds for their management.

In the education sector, he instructed authorities to demolish structurally unsound school buildings and raise awareness among students about necessary precautions during the rainy season.

The meeting was attended by Ullal Municipal Council President Shashikala, Tahsildar Puttaraju, Panchayat Executive Officer Gurudutt, and representatives from various departments

and local bodies.