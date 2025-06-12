Speaker calls for unity and calm

Mangaluru: Amid growing concern over recent communal incidents in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader has issued a heartfelt appeal for unity, patience, and responsible conduct. He urged the public not to succumb to fear, anger, or hatred, and instead respond with the shared values of peace, dignity, and mutual respect. “Some of the incidents that have taken place in Dakshina Kannada in recent days have deeply hurt all of us. The violence, hate speech, and rising tensions between communities are disturbing and unacceptable,” Khader said in a public statement issued on Tuesday. Calling the coastal district a model of social harmony, the Speaker reflected on the longstanding coexistence of Hindus, Muslims, and Christians in the region. “This district has been built on the foundation of mutual trust and togetherness. Generations have studied in the same schools, worked in the same markets, and celebrated festivals together. Such harmony is the essence of Dakshina Kannada,” he noted.

Khader stressed the sensitive nature of the present moment, warning that rumours and provocative content circulating on social media could inflame tensions further. “This is not the time to react with anger or fear. It is a time to uphold our moral values, to act responsibly, and to respect every religion,” he said. He assured the public that any forces attempting to incite hatred or divide society—regardless of their political, social, or religious affiliations—would face strict legal action. However, he emphasised that beyond legal measures, what is needed most is collective patience, compassion, and a commitment to peaceful coexistence.

“I am in constant touch with religious leaders of all faiths and representatives of different communities. We are working together through meaningful dialogue to restore peace and understanding,” Khader said. He acknowledged the pain and anger in the community, comparing it to “boiling water that cannot reflect”—a metaphor for how disturbed minds cannot make clear decisions. He urged the public to pause, reflect critically, and act in ways that preserve social harmony. “Let us not allow hatred to overpower humanity, or violence to define our future. I am with you. We are all in this together,” the Speaker concluded. “Unity is our strength, tolerance is our value, and peace is our goal. Let us move forward with courage.”