Special court for physical hearing by Karnataka High Court during pandemic

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has set up a specially designed courtroom with transparent partitions at Guru Nanak Bhavan in Vasanth Nagar as part of Coronavirus containment measures. The arrested persons or undertrial prisoners will be produced physically in this specially designed court.

All the safety measures were taken to produce the accused physically. It was a continuation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the High Court from time-to-time to stop the spread of Corona Virus in the court premises.

It may be noted that Bengaluru court complex had to be closed after an accused tested positive along with some policemen. Several judicial officers were also under isolation.