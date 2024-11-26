Live
- Shubham Nigam: Transforming SaaS Growth Marketing with AI
- Convert those starts: Hemp wants Bangladesh batters to score big in second Test vs West Indies
- Grand Pushpayagam Celebrated at Venkanna Temple
- MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Inspects Markandeya Lift Irrigation Project
- Government Committed to Village Development: MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
- Scientists Awareness on Natural Farming for Farmers
- Bavuma, Jansen, Coetzee return to playing XI for Test series opener against Sri Lanka
- CM’s post: Shiv Sena bats for Eknath Shinde, BJP pitches for Devendra Fadnavis
- Mount Dukono in Indonesia's North Maluku erupts, flight warning issued
- Constitution Day should not remain merely an event: MP Guv
Just In
Special Prayers Held at Devatparambu Ahead of Kodava National Day
The Kodava National Council (CNC) held special prayers at Devatparambu under the leadership of CNC President N.U. Nachappa ahead of the 34th Kodava National Day and Indian Constitution Day, scheduled for November 26.
Madikeri: The Kodava National Council (CNC) held special prayers at Devatparambu under the leadership of CNC President N.U. Nachappa ahead of the 34th Kodava National Day and Indian Constitution Day, scheduled for November 26.
The event began with floral tributes at the site of the Narmada Memorial, seeking divine strength for the fulfilment of CNC’s demands.
Addressing the gathering, N.U. Nachappa reiterated the CNC's key demands, including political autonomy for Kodava land, recognition of the indigenous Kodava tribal community’s right to self-determination, and the granting of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. He also called for universal recognition under international law to preserve the historical continuity of Kodava land, language, and cultural heritage.
Nachappa further demanded constitutional guarantees for the economic and political independence of Kodava traditions, protection of the Kodava community’s right to own the traditional Kodava Sankrama Gun under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, and the establishment of an international Kodava Martyrs’ Memorial at Devatparambu.
He urged all Kodavas to participate in Tuesday’s Kodava National Day and Indian Constitution Day celebrations at Capital Village near Madikeri, dressed in traditional Kodava attire, to showcase unity and pride.
Key CNC members, including Kaliyanda Prakash, Pattamada Kush, Mandepanda Manoj, and Cheeyaber Satish, were present, offering their respects to elders during the event. (eom)