Parties sharpen strategies for final phases of GP polls

Hyderabad: With political parties, particularly ruling Congress and main opposition BRS, have claimed good show in the first phase of Sarpanch elections, they are now focusing on the final phases.

Along with intensifying campaign, they are sharpening strategies to win more sarpanches in second and third phase elections.

The Congress party has been claiming that it won around 70 per cent of sarpanches and the BRS party has been expressing happiness over its good performance and claims that the fall of the ruling party has started with the local body elections. On the other hand, BJP is happy that it has opened the account in many villages for the first time.

The fact of the matter is that the Congress supported Sarpanches won around 58 per cent and BRS around 28 per cent and BJP winning percentage is around 5 per cent.

With these results, the Congress, BRS and BJP leaderships directed their ground level leaders to draw strategies to win more Sarpanch seats.

The Congress party directed the MLAs, in-charges and district level leaders to concentrate on coordination between old and new Congress leaders. The differences between old and new Congress leaders may give a chance to the opposite parties to win the sarpanch elections.

At many places in the first phase elections, the Congress faced this problem giving a chance to win either BRS or Independents. The Congress party leadership directed the leaders to pull a plug on these loopholes.

TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud already warned that the leaders would face action if they behaved negligently in local body elections and asked the party leaders to work hard for second and third phase elections.

On the other hand, the BRS party has fine-tuned its strategies in a different manner. BRS working president KT Ramarao tweeted in the manner that his words will boost the cadre to work hard in the second and third phase elections.

Instead of giving a statement about his party’s performance, KTR stated that the first phase results have been reflecting that the people had vexed with Revanth Reddy’s rule.

He also criticized BJP saying that BRS was the only alternative party to the ruling Congress party. The words of KTR may work as a catalyst to the BRS party at ground level.

Telangana BJP too expressed happiness over the first phase results saying that the party entered into every nook and corner of the state with sarpanch elections. While claiming that their party won more than 300 sarpanches in the first phase, BJP State chief N Ramchander Rao appealed to the people to support their party supported candidates in second and third phase elections to be held on December 14 (second phase) and December 17 (third phase).