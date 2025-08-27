Special training for BMTC drivers to prevent accidents

Bengaluru: Road accidents involving BMTC buses have been steadily increasing in the city, often claiming the lives of innocent people. In an effort to curb this, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has begun a special training programme for its 12,000 drivers and conductors across 50 depots.

The sessions, conducted by traffic experts and driving specialists, focus on safe driving practices, handling pothole-ridden roads, following traffic rules, and the dangers of overspeeding and reckless overtaking.

Past accident CCTV footage is also being shown to drivers to highlight real-time risks.

In the past 15 days alone, five people have died and several others were injured in accidents involving BMTC buses. While the corporation maintains that not all mishaps are caused by driver error, negligence has been evident in some cases.

BMTC has made it clear that drivers found guilty of carelessness will face strict disciplinary action. Negligent drivers can be suspended for six months, repeated violations may lead to dismissal, and those caught using mobile phones while driving will face immediate suspension. Electric bus drivers will be suspended for 15 days for violations, and the operating company will be fined ₹5,000.

An electric bus driver who attended the training told media that the programme is proving very helpful and will go a long way in reducing accident cases in the city.

BMTC hopes that this initiative will make its drivers more alert and restore public confidence in bus travel. Officials have stressed that careless driving not only puts passengers at risk but also jeopardises the careers of the drivers themselves.