Specific measures to eradicate malnutrition in Raichur, Yadgir districts: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Specific measures would be taken to eradicate malnutrition in Raichur, Yadgir districts and Chincholi in Kalaburagi district. Necessary allocations would be made for the purpose in the budget, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.



Bommai who had an interaction with Niti Ayog(SGD) consultant Sanmukta Samaddar said that funds would be provided in the next budget for Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board to improve the education, health and standard of life in the region.

Poverty should not be defined just on the basis of income. It is decided on multiple facets like health, education and living standards, consultant to Niti Ayog explained.

Karnataka's Sustainable Development Index which was at 66 in 2019 has risen to 72. Karnataka needs to improve in Health Insurance, malnutrition among teenage girls and pregnant women, rural drinking water supply, hygiene, cooking gas supply.Multiple Poverty Index is useful in taking up focussed work on these aspects at district and taluk levels, the consultant said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that initiative would be taken to accomplish it by utilising the human resources and organisations of Kalyana Karnataka. Deputy Chairperson of State Planning Board BJ Puttaswamy, minister Muniratna and senior officials were present.