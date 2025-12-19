Speeding car kills lawyer, injures two others

Bengaluru: A High Court lawyer was killed after being allegedly hit by a speeding car, which later rammed into a two-wheeler, injuring two others here, police said. The deceased was identified as N Ramachandra Reddy (61). The injured were identified as Bharath (19), who was riding the scooter, and Swati (23), the pillion rider, police said. The accident occurred at around 7.28 pm on December 17 and was captured on a CCTV camera, police said.

According to police, Reddy was crossing the road near RMV Club in Dollars Colony in the Sanjaynagar area when a car, allegedly being driven at high speed in a rash and negligent manner, hit him. The vehicle then moved forward and collided with a scooter, knocking down Bharath and Swati and causing injuries to them. The driver subsequently lost control of the vehicle and rammed into two parked cars, damaging all the vehicles involved, a senior police officer said.

Reddy was rushed to M S Ramaiah Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The two scooter riders were taken to Shirdi Sai Hospital for treatment. The driver of the car, later identified as Shishir Patil (18), also sustained minor injuries and later appeared before the police. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving, police added. A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125(2) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.