State delegation visits Renesas Corpn in Japan
Bengaluru:Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, on Tuesday met with senior executives of Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo as part of his ongoing visit to Japan.
The meeting covered Renesas’ plans to design India’s first 3nm chips in India and enhance its R&D footprint in Bengaluru, with the new Bengaluru facility having been opened in May this year. This strategic development further cements Karnataka’s position as the country’s semiconductor hub.
The newly expanded Bengaluru facility has become Renesas’ largest site in India, with more than half its employees positioned in the city. The employees span the R&D and embedded performance software teams. The company had earlier announced plans to scale its India workforce to 1,000 employees by the end of 2025.
The announcement set the stage for deeper collaborations by the state of Karnataka with Japanese companies. The Government of Karnataka views Renesas’ expansion as a strategic development that aligns with India’s semiconductor mission, advances innovation, and creates opportunities for academia, startups, and industry.