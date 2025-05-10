State inks MoU with GAIL to develop 1 GW of renewable energy

Bengaluru: The Government of Karnataka and GAIL (India) Limited, the country’s leading public sector enterprise in the natural gas sector, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday to establish approximately 1 GW of renewable energy (RE) capacity in the state. The proposed investment for this initiative is pegged at Rs 5,000 crore.

The MoU was signed in the presence of MB Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development; KJ George, Minister for Energy; and TD Rajegowda, Chairman of the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd (KREDL). Dr. Selvakumar S, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, and Parivesh Chugh Singh, Executive Director (SD and Renewables), GAIL, signed the agreement on behalf of the state government and GAIL respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister MB Patil said the MoU reaffirms Karnataka’s position as a preferred destination for investments in clean and sustainable energy. “GAIL can initiate the projects by acquiring land from farmers on a lease basis or we will facilitate land allocation through KIADB. Necessary approvals, registration, and concessions will be provided swiftly,” he assured.

He further stated that the MoU enables GAIL to explore and develop a diversified renewable energy portfolio, including ground-mounted solar, rooftop solar, floating solar, wind energy, and mandated storage solutions. “GAIL is also keen to acquire suitable land parcels within solar parks in Karnataka to accelerate project implementation under its dedicated capital expenditure plan,” the Minister added.

Welcoming GAIL’s strategic interest in Karnataka, Patil emphasised that the state’s favourable policy framework, skilled workforce, and land availability make it an ideal partner for companies focused on sustainability.

Minister KJ George remarked that this partnership would strengthen Karnataka’s standing as a green energy hub, while also generating employment and boosting infrastructure development. He added that the MoU marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration between GAIL and the Government of Karnataka to build a cleaner, greener energy future that contributes meaningfully to the state’s economic growth and climate objectives.

Highlighting the state’s solar potential, the Minister noted that the Pavagada Solar Park is already producing 2,050 MW of energy annually, and local farmers are ready to provide an additional 10,000 acres of land for a similar project.

Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development, Dr Mahesh, CEO, KIADB, Sumit kishor, Executive Director (marketing), GAIL, KP Rudrappaiah MD Kredel was also present on the occasion.