State to power Namibia training hub in major India-Africa skilling push

Bengaluru: In a significant step towards strengthening India-Africa cooperation in vocational training, the Africa India Economic Foundation (AIEF) has proposed the establishment of a Government Tool and Training Centre (GTTC) in Namibia, with Karnataka’s GTTC as the knowledge and technology partner, officials said on Monday.

In a recent meeting with Karnataka’s Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Sharan Prakash Patil, the AIEF highlighted GTTC’s potential to serve as a robust model for Africa’s industrial training needs, they said. According to officials, GTTC—a state-run institution with a legacy of over five decades—operates more than 20 centres across Karnataka, training thousands in precision tooling, CNC operations, mechatronics, and robotics.

“GTTC boasts a strong alumni base of over five lakh skilled professionals, a curriculum aligned with real-time industrial demands, and deep-rooted industry linkages,” said Anil Sinde, General Secretary of AIEF, in a statement. Its operational expertise can be seamlessly adapted to African contexts, he added.

According to the statement, the AIEF was created to promote the strategic integration of knowledge, technology, trade, and investment between India and 54 African nations. Its initiatives have been endorsed by the African Union, which welcomed the foundation’s proposals at the AU Summit 2020 in Addis Ababa.

Following this vision, IIT Madras established an offshore campus in Zanzibar in 2023—the first ever by an Indian Institute of Technology. “This demonstrates India’s commitment to long-term collaboration in education and skilling across Africa,” Sinde added. R Kanchanavelu, Joint Secretary of AIEF, emphasised Namibia’s potential as a partner, citing its rich natural resources, including uranium, diamonds, gold, and rare earth minerals.

“Namibia is also developing rapidly in sectors such as marine industries, energy, agribusiness, logistics, and tourism. It is politically stable, English-speaking, and business-friendly, making it an ideal choice for such collaboration,” he said.

Y K Dinesh Kumar, Managing Director of GTTC, noted that the partnership would create employment opportunities for GTTC alumni across Africa, open up new markets for Karnataka-based MSMEs, and project Karnataka’s skilling model on a global platform.

“This is not just about training; it’s about empowering Karnataka’s soft power through education diplomacy,” he was quoted as saying in the statement. Welcoming the proposal, Minister Patil directed officials to actively pursue further discussions. “This initiative positions Karnataka as a global skilling hub. GTTC’s expertise in toolmaking and advanced manufacturing skills is now set to make a global impact,” he stated.