Steady rise in onion prices triggers concern in Karnataka

Just when the people of Karnataka were heaving a sigh of relief with prices of tomatoes coming down from their sky-rocketing levels, the steady rise in the rates of onions is again raising concerns among the people.
Onion is a major ingredient that is used in most dishes in Karnataka, both in vegetarian and non-vegetarian households. Till recently, 5 kg of onion was sold for Rs 100, which has now come down to 3 kg for the same price.
Onion is a major ingredient that is used in most dishes in Karnataka, both in vegetarian and non-vegetarian households. Till recently, 5 kg of onion was sold for Rs 100, which has now come down to 3 kg for the same price.
At many paces, onions are being sold for Rs 42-45 a kg, which poor qualit onions are being sold for Rs 30 per kg.
Market sources said that they are expecting arrival of the crop from Chitradurga, Davanagere and Challakere region and parts of north Karnataka.
Following the rain deficit this monsoon, onion farmers' are keeping their fingers crossed over the crop yield.
Many families are planning to make bulk purchases from the wholesale markets as onions can be stored for a long time.